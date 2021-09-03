Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.67. Greif also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.100-$5.300 EPS.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,056. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

