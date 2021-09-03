Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 111,850 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212,437 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

