GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 86,333 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 347.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,333 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

