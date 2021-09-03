GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $580,000 Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 83,435 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 573.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 247,036 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.