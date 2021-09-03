GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

V opened at $224.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.41. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

