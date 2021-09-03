GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 37,587 Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Aravive worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of ARAV opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.08. Aravive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aravive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.