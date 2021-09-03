GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $341.28 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.48 and its 200-day moving average is $368.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

