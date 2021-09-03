Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of GPM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.