Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GWRE opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

