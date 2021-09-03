H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $797.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report sales of $797.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $796.60 million and the highest is $797.46 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $691.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUL. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 156,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 364,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.