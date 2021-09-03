Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Down 13.5% in August

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

HLNE traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,130. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.