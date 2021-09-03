Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.50.

HMSNF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

