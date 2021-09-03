Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,700 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $49,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.