Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 9,400 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.17 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.