Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $755,000 Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

