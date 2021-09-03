Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $91.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

