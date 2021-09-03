Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 306,860 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 273,964 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 230,269 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

BHF opened at $48.74 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

