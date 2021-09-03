Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $861,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Rapid7 by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,635,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,701,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock worth $5,840,340. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

