Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $883,000 Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 492.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $8,499,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $7,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE:HL opened at $6.14 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HL. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.