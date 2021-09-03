Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,300 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EnerSys by 238.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

