Hans Bernd Veltmaat Sells 5,050 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AGCO stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AGCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

