Hans Bernd Veltmaat Sells 5,050 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AGCO stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AGCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
