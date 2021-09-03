Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $55.91 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00294958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00122646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.87 or 0.00787635 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,160,250,034 coins and its circulating supply is 10,541,485,034 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

