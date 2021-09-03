Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €150.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €121.33 ($142.75).

Sixt stock opened at €114.50 ($134.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. Sixt has a 52 week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52 week high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

