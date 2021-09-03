Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hayward to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE HAYW opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.06. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

