HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $22,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.90. 11,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,639. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $257.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

