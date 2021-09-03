Head to Head Contrast: Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) versus Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

21.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment 97.58% 10.19% 5.21%

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidus Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vinci Partners Investments and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Fidus Investment 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 67.02%. Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.67%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Fidus Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.98 $33.02 million $0.45 31.67 Fidus Investment $85.12 million 5.13 $31.23 million $1.55 11.54

Vinci Partners Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidus Investment. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Vinci Partners Investments on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seek

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.