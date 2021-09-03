Head to Head Survey: NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) vs. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 2.31% 12.73% 8.41% dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 1.86 $9.52 million $0.72 21.33 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NextGen Healthcare and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 2 3 3 0 2.13 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00

NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 34.86%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.57%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. III on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

