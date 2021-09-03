Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.80

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HEAD opened at GBX 478 ($6.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £407.46 million and a P/E ratio of -20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 502.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.67. Headlam Group has a 1-year low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 538 ($7.03).
Headlam Group Company Profile
