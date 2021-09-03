Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.80

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HEAD opened at GBX 478 ($6.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £407.46 million and a P/E ratio of -20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 502.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.67. Headlam Group has a 1-year low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 538 ($7.03).

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.