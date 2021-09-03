HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of HealthEquity worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,708 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.38.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

