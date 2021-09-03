Helix (HLIX) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Helix has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Helix has a market cap of $104,451.17 and $410.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00019375 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001346 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

