Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00382448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.