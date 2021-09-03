HelloGold (HGT) Reaches Market Cap of $443,660.82

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $443,660.82 and $4.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HelloGold has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.00789675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046920 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

