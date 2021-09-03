Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) & Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Head to Head Contrast

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Helmerich & Payne and Fast Track Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 4 9 8 0 2.19 Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus target price of $26.14, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Fast Track Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $1.77 billion 1.67 -$494.50 million ($0.86) -31.90 Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helmerich & Payne.

Risk & Volatility

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Fast Track Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -28.25% -9.21% -6.24% Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

