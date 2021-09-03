Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Helmerich & Payne worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of HP opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.