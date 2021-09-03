Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. 10,722,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.22.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

