Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.22.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,722,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

