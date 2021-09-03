HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$2.54 at Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.97 to C$2.54 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.83.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$819.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$2.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

