HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$2.54 at Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.97 to C$2.54 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.83.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$819.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$2.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

