Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hibbett Sports stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. 459,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

