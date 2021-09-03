Highcroft Investments Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 22 (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HCFT stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.45 million and a P/E ratio of -38.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 856.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.72. Highcroft Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 897.50 ($11.73).

About Highcroft Investments

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

