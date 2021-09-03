Highcroft Investments Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 22 (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HCFT stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.45 million and a P/E ratio of -38.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 856.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.72. Highcroft Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 897.50 ($11.73).
About Highcroft Investments
