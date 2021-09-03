HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 50,894 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $184,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. 229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,672. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $81.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94.

