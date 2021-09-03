HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $104,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,659. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

