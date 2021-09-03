HighTower Advisors LLC Has $91.18 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,244,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $91,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 236,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 155,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,204. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.