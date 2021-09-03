Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE HIW opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

