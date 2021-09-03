Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE HI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 447,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

