Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

HI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. 447,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

