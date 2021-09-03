Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE HI opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

