Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 106,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 604,468 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.39.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

