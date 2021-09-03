Holger Bartel Sells 17,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Travelzoo has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $142.09 million, a P/E ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelzoo by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

