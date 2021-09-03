Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 115,706 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZON. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,380,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,038,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

