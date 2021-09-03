Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.40% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $343.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

